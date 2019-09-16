UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Mubarak Village

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:52 PM

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Mubarak Village

Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a free eye camp at Mubarak village

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a free eye camp at Mubarak village. The eye camp was aimed to provide free advice and quality treatment to the underprivileged populace of the area.

The one day camp was established under auspices of Pakistan Navy to provide free treatment and to spread awareness about eye diseases, safety precautions and importance of balanced diet for optical health.

A large number of patients were examined by the eye specialists at the camp and were provided with free medicine and glasses.

The patients with diseases like cataract were referred to Pakistan Navy hospitals for further treatment and free surgery.

Establishment of free medical camps by Pakistan Navy at coastal areas is a regular feature in order to facilitate the locals and free eye camp at Mubarak village was continuation of Pakistan Navy efforts to help the deprived populace of coastal belt of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy

Recent Stories

Dr Sania launches 'Ehsaas' strategy document

11 minutes ago

AJK President welcomes US Senators letter to US Pr ..

11 minutes ago

Collection tax ratio increased for stable economy: ..

11 minutes ago

Two-day Regional Conference on Trafficking in Pers ..

15 minutes ago

Rai Taimoor orders for facilitating religious tour ..

15 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity w ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.