Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camps At Gharo & Gaddani

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019) With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy established Free Eye Campsat Gharo in Sindh&Gaddani inBalochistan. These Eye Camps were establishedin collaboration with Haji RazzakJanoo Memorial Trust and Eye Sight Trust.

Teamscomprising qualified Eye Specialistsalong with related paramedical staff were deputed at the eye camps. The teamsprovided free consultation to visiting patientsfrom Gharo in Sindh andGaddani inBalochistan. Besides providing basic eye treatment, free medicines &minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camps.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the EyeCamps.