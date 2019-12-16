UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camps At Gharo & Gaddani

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:09 PM

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camps At Gharo & Gaddani

With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy established Free Eye Campsat Gharo in Sindh&Gaddani inBalochistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019) With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy established Free Eye Campsat Gharo in Sindh&Gaddani inBalochistan. These Eye Camps were establishedin collaboration with Haji RazzakJanoo Memorial Trust and Eye Sight Trust.

Teamscomprising qualified Eye Specialistsalong with related paramedical staff were deputed at the eye camps. The teamsprovided free consultation to visiting patientsfrom Gharo in Sindh andGaddani inBalochistan. Besides providing basic eye treatment, free medicines &minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camps.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the EyeCamps.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Navy Women

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Global Council for Tolerance ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives speakers, members of re ..

11 minutes ago

GB quota in Kotli University increased three times

11 minutes ago

PSDF signs contracts to fund specialized trainings ..

14 minutes ago

Akzonobel Pakistan Continue To Empower Young Minds

19 minutes ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.