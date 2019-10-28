UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Daam, Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues to the under privileged classes, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil and Ulphat Welfare Foundations, established free medical camp for local populace of the remotely situated village of Daam in Balochistan.

A medical team of qualified doctor’s along with related paramedical staff was deputed at the camp. The team provided quality medical treatment to the patients from Daam and adjoining areas. Besides providing medical treatment and free medicines, minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the medical camp.

More than 700 patients including men, women and children were treated at the medical camp.

