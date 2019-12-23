Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camps At Abdul Rehman Goth& Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi

UrduPoint.com
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) With an aim to provide better medical facilities and create awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with SahilWelfare Association and Ulphat Foundation established Free Medical Campsat Abdul Rehman Goth and Ibrahim Hyderi,in Karachi.

Teams comprising of qualified doctors including General Physician, Gynecologist, Medical, Surgical, Skin and Child Specialists were deputed at the camps. Besides providing free treatment and medicines,minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camps. In addition, lectures were also arranged to educate locals on prevention of diseases, child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies.
A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the Camps.

More Stories From Health

