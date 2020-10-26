UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical, Eye Camp At Mubarak Village In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:44 PM

The Pakistan Navy, in continuation to its efforts for uplift of health standards along the Coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, have established a Free Medical and Eye Camp here at Mubarak Village in collaboration with Rotary Club International, Al-Mustafa Trust & Sahil Welfare Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy, in continuation to its efforts for uplift of health standards along the Coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, have established a Free Medical and Eye Camp here at Mubarak Village in collaboration with Rotary Club International, Al-Mustafa Trust & Sahil Welfare Association.

A qualified and dedicated team of doctors comprising Eye Specialist, Medical Specialist and GDMOs examined the patients on modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The patients were also provided with free medicine and minor surgical and dental procedural treatments, if further stated.

In addition, Patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened about common infectious diseases and their preventive measures particularly on COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

Beside, patients were also educated about maintaining personal health & hygiene, child health care and sanitation of living areas. A large number of women and children suffering from various diseases benefited from the Medical/ Eye camp, the statement said.

Pakistan Navy as a manifestation of its commitment, provide continued quality medical treatment along Coastal belt. The present medical assistance drive is another demonstration of this Nobel resolve.

