Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme Launches One Vision Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:35 PM

Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme on Saturday launched its 'one vision Initiative' with focus on raising awareness on the eradication of the disease from the country

The 'one vision initiative' is an advocacy initiative under which citizens of Federal capital were invited today at F-9 park to get free car stickers which say 'I am Eradicating Polio' pasted on their vehicles.

The event drew thousands of citizens from across the city, helping to raise awareness about Pakistan's efforts to eradicate polio and the dangers and risks of the virus.

Many citizens showed support to the cause by getting car stickers pasted and posting in support of the programme on social media.

Singer Faakhir Mehmood attended the event and expressed his solidarity with the programme.

Speaking at the event, Faakhir emphasized the importance of eradicating polio as a matter of national urgency and called upon on the citizens of Pakistan to come together to end the threat of the polio virus to Pakistan's children.

Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta said "Polio eradication is of utmost importance for the health and well-being of our nation's children, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this is done."He shared that such advocacy and awareness are being planned in different parts of the country, especially where refusals and resistance to the polio vaccine are predominant.

He said that the 'one vision initiative will continue on October 13 at in F-9 park with the opportunity for citizens to join the cause through free vehicle sticker pasting.

