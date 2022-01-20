UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ranks 2nd Among 50 Countries For Handling Covid-19: Aon Abbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 03:47 PM

Pakistan ranks 2nd among 50 countries for handling Covid-19: Aon Abbas

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-commerce, Aon Abbas Buppi said that Pakistan stood at second among 50 countries for better handling of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-commerce, Aon Abbas Buppi said that Pakistan stood at second among 50 countries for better handling of COVID-19.

"Economist Magazine's normalcy index, Pakistan ranked 2nd among 50 countries where "commercial, recreational, and traffic (mobility)" activities have gone back to normal, in fact better than the pre-pandemic level in case of Egypt and Pakistan.

Shows better management of COVID so far", he tweeted.

He said that trade, recreation and traffic (mobility) activities in these countries have returned to normal, in fact in the case of Pakistan and Egypt it is better than before the epidemic.

