UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Receives Over 10 Mln Chinese, COVAX Procured Covid Vaccine Doses: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:17 PM

Pakistan receives over 10 mln Chinese, COVAX procured Covid vaccine doses: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced the country received over 10 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines procured from China including others through COVAX programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced the country received over 10 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines procured from China including others through COVAX programme.

The Forum has urged all citizens specially senior citizens of above 60 years age to get vaccinated on priority.

The Forum has underscored that 60 years and above aged people were the most vulnerable to the disease.

It added that so far 10.19 million doses of different Covid vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino were received by the country.

The Forum also informed that 1.23 million doses of Astrazenca Covid vaccine were also received in the Federal capital.

However, this vaccine was procured through COVAX programme, it added.

While elaborating the arrival of next tranches of the Covid vaccines, the Forum said one million doses of Sinovac were landing on 9 May (Sunday) whereas one million consignment was landing on 13-15 May while another 1.5 million doses were expected by the end of May, 2021.

Related Topics

China May Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.