Pakistan receives over 10 mln Chinese, COVAX procured Covid vaccine doses: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced the country received over 10 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines procured from China including others through COVAX programme.

The Forum has urged all citizens specially senior citizens of above 60 years age to get vaccinated on priority.

The Forum has underscored that 60 years and above aged people were the most vulnerable to the disease.

It added that so far 10.19 million doses of different Covid vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino were received by the country.

The Forum also informed that 1.23 million doses of Astrazenca Covid vaccine were also received in the Federal capital.

However, this vaccine was procured through COVAX programme, it added.

While elaborating the arrival of next tranches of the Covid vaccines, the Forum said one million doses of Sinovac were landing on 9 May (Sunday) whereas one million consignment was landing on 13-15 May while another 1.5 million doses were expected by the end of May, 2021.