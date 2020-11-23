UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records Highest Positivity Ratio 7.46% On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:38 PM

Pakistan records highest positivity ratio 7.46% on Monday

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday apprised that Pakistan records highest positivity ratio during last 24 hours which is 7.46 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday apprised that Pakistan records highest positivity ratio during last 24 hours which is 7.46 percent.

The current COVID-19 situation reviewed in the NCOC session held here Monday. The session was attended by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while provincial representatives joined through video link.

It was informed during the meeting that positivity ratio in other federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 11.45 percent, Balochistan 7.73 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 5.23 percent, Islamabad 8.09 percent, KP 9.85 percent, Punjab 3.95 percent and Sindh 9.63 percent.

It was briefed during the forum that in Punjab, the major positive cases are recorded in Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Faisalabad, while in Sindh Karachi and Hyderabad have more cases.

In Khyber Pakhtunkha (KP) the cities including Peshawar, Abbottabad and Swat have more number of cases.

Similarly Mirpur in AJK, Gilgit and Islamabad are having more cases.

It was told in the meeting that 2155 COVID-19 patients currently admitted in the hospitals.

However, the number of critical patients have increased two folds since last two weeks. On average 35 people lost lives during last week.

It was informed that 19 percent cases are from education sector. The positivity ration in educational institutions increase from 1.8 percent to 3.3 percent during last one week which is actually 82 percent increase in educational institutions.

The Forum deliberately discussed the situation in length for decisions about educational institutions.

