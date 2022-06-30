Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

Pakistan has reported 641 new cases and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases are rising day by day in Pakistan. The nation felt that the virus was done for a few months ago but since last week Covid cases have been on a constant rise.

According to the statistics shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) , Pakistan has reported 641 new cases in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest number of cases that occurred in a single day since 13th March 2022.

A total of 18,813 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. 2 people lost their lives fighting the virus, whereas 119 patients are under critical care.

The positivity ratio has slightly decreased since yesterday. It now stands at 3.41%.