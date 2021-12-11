Pakistan reports 11 deaths, 395 new cases of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) Pakistan reported 11 deaths and 395 new cases of Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre said that 50,859 tests were conducted during this period and the positivity ratio remained 0.77 percent.

The centre said that 759 patients were in critical care.

Just a day before, Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo commended Pakistan's successful response to COVID-19 and emphasized the need for greater cooperation amongst countries to combat the pandemic.

He was speaking on the occasion of handing over of Covid related medical equipment to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Islamabad on Friday.

Two thousand test kits, five ventilators and ten oxygen concentrators have been provided by the Korean government to Pakistan.