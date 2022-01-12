Pakistan reports 2,074 new cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

The Official data shows surge in virus cases across the country since last September.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Pakistan reported 2, 074 new cases of Coronavirus and 13 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 44,120 samples were tested during this period, out of which 2,074 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 4.7 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.33%.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 28,987 after 13 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The numbers of the critical patients of Coroanvirus also went up in various hospitals and it was at 628 at the moment.

However, the Federal government decided not to impose lockdown in the country despite increase in COVID-19 cases.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudahry said that the Coronavirus cases witnessed a two-time surge recently, however, the cabinet decided against imposing a lockdown. He said that the citizens are strongly advised to wear facemask, maintain social distancing and vaccinate themselves. He said that the cabinet decided that there was no need for a lockdown amid the current situation in the country.