UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports 2,074 New Cases, 13 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Pakistan reports 2,074 new cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

The Official data shows surge in virus cases across the country since last September.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Pakistan reported 2, 074 new cases of Coronavirus and 13 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 44,120 samples were tested during this period, out of which 2,074 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 4.7 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.33%.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 28,987 after 13 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The numbers of the critical patients of Coroanvirus also went up in various hospitals and it was at 628 at the moment.

However, the Federal government decided not to impose lockdown in the country despite increase in COVID-19 cases.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudahry said that the Coronavirus cases witnessed a two-time surge recently, however, the cabinet decided against imposing a lockdown. He said that the citizens are strongly advised to wear facemask, maintain social distancing and vaccinate themselves. He said that the cabinet decided that there was no need for a lockdown amid the current situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Transgenders call for implementation of their righ ..

Transgenders call for implementation of their right act

3 minutes ago
 Japan Cancels 160 Flights Over Snowstorm - Reports

Japan Cancels 160 Flights Over Snowstorm - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Japan Lodges Protest With North Korea Over Latest ..

Japan Lodges Protest With North Korea Over Latest Missile Test - Japanese Defens ..

14 minutes ago
 China's Dalian sees 2 test positive for COVID-19

China's Dalian sees 2 test positive for COVID-19

14 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 1,818 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 1,818 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago
 A Meeting Of The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of T ..

A Meeting Of The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of The Organization Of Turkic Stat ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.