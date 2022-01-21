UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports 23 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2022 | 12:02 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) Pakistan reported 23 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 7678 new cases of Coronavirus emerged in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

National Command and Operation Center in a tweet today (Friday) said that 59,343 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 12.93 percent.

It said 961 patients are in critical condition.

