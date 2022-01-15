Pakistan reports 4286 Coronavirus cases, four deaths in single day

(@FahadShabbir)

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre shows 52522 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 8.16 percent

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) Pakistan reported four deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 4286 positive cases were reported in different parts of the country in a single day.

The figures showed that 52522 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 8.

16 percent.

On other hand, Chairman Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force, Prof Dr Ata ur Rehman has warned that Omicron variant can have lethal effect on unvaccinated people.

In an interview, he said unvaccinated population should immediately get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

He said the Omicron variant is spreading fast in various areas of Karachi and there is need to take serious measures to contain its spread.