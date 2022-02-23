Pakistan reports 43 more deaths due to Covid-19

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Official data shows that 1,232 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-February 23rd, 2022) Pakistan reported 43 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC said that 1,232 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The official statistics showed that 41744 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained two point nine five percent and 1, 230 patients of Coronavirus were still in critical care.

The NCOC revised inbound policy from Thursday keeping in view the downward trend of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to a press release issued by the NCOC, pre-boarding negative PCR has been abolished for fully vaccinated inbound travellers.

However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR.

Full vaccination is mandatory for all inbound passengers. However, passengers below 12 years of age are exempted from mandatory vaccination.

Passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till 31st of the next month.

Rapid Antigen Test will be conducted on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at border terminals and positive cases will be home quarantined for 10 days.