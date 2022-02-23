UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports 43 More Deaths Due To Covid-19

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Pakistan reports 43 more deaths due to Covid-19

The Official data shows that 1,232 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-February 23rd, 2022) Pakistan reported 43 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC said that 1,232 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The official statistics showed that 41744 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained two point nine five percent and 1, 230 patients of Coronavirus were still in critical care.

The NCOC revised inbound policy from Thursday keeping in view the downward trend of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to a press release issued by the NCOC, pre-boarding negative PCR has been abolished for fully vaccinated inbound travellers.

However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR.

Full vaccination is mandatory for all inbound passengers. However, passengers below 12 years of age are exempted from mandatory vaccination.

Passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till 31st of the next month.

Rapid Antigen Test will be conducted on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at border terminals and positive cases will be home quarantined for 10 days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be ..

German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be Completely Halted

3 minutes ago
 Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged S ..

Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged Somalia

3 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely at certain areas, snowfal ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely at certain areas, snowfall over hills: Met

3 minutes ago
 Tuck shop opened at BRT station

Tuck shop opened at BRT station

3 minutes ago
 PPP stalwart senator Rehman Malik passes away

PPP stalwart senator Rehman Malik passes away

28 minutes ago
 PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia tod ..

PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>