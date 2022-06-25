Pakistan reports 435 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

The Covid positivity ratio in the country reaches 3.19%

Covid-19 in Pakistan continues to rise yet again on a steady pace.

As per the stats shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) , 435 new cases were found in the last day. A total of 13,644 tests were conducted across Pakistan.

The Covid positivity ratio also jumped up to 3.19% in Pakistan.

According to the NIH, 87 people are still in critical condition and are receiving care in numerous hospitals across the US.

30,383 persons have already died from COVID-19 in Pakistan. The number of fatalities has typically been dropping from the last peak of 56 on September 30, 2021.

After today the total number of cases, since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Pakistan, has reached 1,531,982.