UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports 435 Covid Cases In The Past 24 Hours

Sameer Tahir Published June 25, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Pakistan reports 435 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

The Covid positivity ratio in the country reaches 3.19%

Covid-19 in Pakistan continues to rise yet again on a steady pace.

As per the stats shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) , 435 new cases were found in the last day. A total of 13,644 tests were conducted across Pakistan.

The Covid positivity ratio also jumped up to 3.19% in Pakistan.

According to the NIH, 87 people are still in critical condition and are receiving care in numerous hospitals across the US.

30,383 persons have already died from COVID-19 in Pakistan. The number of fatalities has typically been dropping from the last peak of 56 on September 30, 2021.

After today the total number of cases, since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Pakistan, has reached 1,531,982.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died September From

Recent Stories

HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote ‘Las ..

HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote ‘Lassi’ and ‘Sattu’ instead ..

1 hour ago
 It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

2 hours ago
 Nation is proud of armed forces for making country ..

Nation is proud of armed forces for making country's defense impregnable: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic part ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic partnership

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee to render the ‘Toshakhana’ ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.