Pakistan reports  6 deaths in last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data shows 571 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2022) Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in the last 24 hours by Coronavirus as the number of positive cases has jumped to 1,518,083.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,304.

With 13,536 deaths due to Covid-19, Punjab is at the top followed by with 8,091, KP with 6,299, Islamabad with 1,020, Azad Kashmir 790 , Balochistan with 377 cases of Coronavirus and Gilgit Baltistan with 191 cases.

The data shows that 571,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 503,590 in Punjab, 217,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,797 in Islamabad, 43,163 in Azad Kashmir, 35,429 in Balochistan and 11,620 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,862,188 coronavirus tests and 36,885 in the last 24 hours. 1,469,930 patients have recovered in the country whereas 641 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.54 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.