UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports  6 Deaths In Last 24 Hours.

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2022 | 11:33 AM

Pakistan reports  6 deaths in last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data shows 571 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2022) Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in the last 24 hours by Coronavirus as the number of positive cases has jumped to 1,518,083.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,304.

The latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 571 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

With 13,536 deaths due to Covid-19, Punjab is at the top followed by with 8,091, KP with 6,299, Islamabad with 1,020, Azad Kashmir 790 , Balochistan with 377 cases of Coronavirus and Gilgit Baltistan with 191 cases.

The data shows that 571,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 503,590 in Punjab, 217,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,797 in Islamabad, 43,163 in Azad Kashmir, 35,429 in Balochistan and 11,620 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,862,188 coronavirus tests and 36,885 in the last 24 hours. 1,469,930 patients have recovered in the country whereas 641 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.54 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Brings 5G to Life with Innovative ZERO 5G

Infinix Brings 5G to Life with Innovative ZERO 5G

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of aut ..

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

11 hours ago
 EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Ru ..

EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

11 hours ago
 More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express con ..

More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

11 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>