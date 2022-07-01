Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

The coronavirus positivity ratio is now almost at 4 percent.

According to data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) , 694 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, pushing the Covid-19 positivity ratio close to 4%.

The National Institute of Health reports that out of the 17,640 Covid tests that were performed nationwide in the last day, 694 of them were positive.

The data showed that the country's current positivity rate is 3.93 percent.

Fortunately no Covid related deaths were reported in Pakistan over the past 24 hours. Although, 101 patients remain under critical care.

NCOC urged the public to follow SOP rules amidst the constant rise of Covid cases in the country.

NCOC issued a statement ordering government workers to wear masks and maintain social distance in the workplace.

Social distance should be maintained during prayers, and hand sanitizer should be accessible on all office internal and external routes. The office management should make sure that every employee is fully vaccinated.