Pakistan Reports 898 More COVID-19 Cases During Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 11:41 AM

Pakistan reports 898 more COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours

The official data of NCOC shows a total of 49,673 samples were tested during this period, out of which 898 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.8 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.42%.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-5th, 2022) Pakistan on Wednesday reported 898 more COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hour.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shared a total of 49,673 samples were tested during this period, out of which 898 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.8 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.42%.

The death toll from the pandemic rose up to 28,950 after five more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 652.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had extended the health emergency across the province for three months amid the fifth wave of the COVID-19. The health officials have extended after an increasing number of Omicron strain cases of the COVID-19.

The emergency as per the notification will remain effective till March 31, 2021.

