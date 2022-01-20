Pakistan reports about 7000 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Official data shared by Nation Command and Operation Centre shows that five more people have died of the virus in a single day.

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that a total of 58,943 people were tested, out of which 6,808 turned out to be positive. The data revealed that it was 11.55% positivity ratio.

The countrywide tally of cases rose to 1,345,801 after fresh cases.

The centre said that five more people died of Coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,042. The number of critical patients rose to 918.

On Wednesday, NCOC had made an announcement regarding implementation of tough restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

The new restrictions would be enforced from today till Jan 31.