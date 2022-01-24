UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports Eight More Deaths Due To Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2022 | 10:46 AM

The Official data shared by NCOC shows that 7,195  new cases of virus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2022) Pakistan reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 7,195 new cases of virus surfaced. The positivity ratio touched 12.53 percent in the country.

Crackdown against non-compliance of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures and unvaccinated people is continuing across the country.

According to details, teams are inspecting and sealing non-compliant shops in various parts of the country.

The teams of the health department vaccinated various people on the spot and also issued notices to unvaccinated people.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says implementation of Coronavirus related SOPs is the only way forward to contain the spread of the virus.

In a statement, he said omicron variant is not a minor virus and therefore vaccination and booster doses are of vital importance in this regard.

He said people's cooperation is imperative to cope with the coronavirus.

