UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports First Case Of Omicron Sub-variant

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published May 09, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

The National Institute of Health has asked people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Pakistan reported first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the health body wrote, “NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries,”.

The NIH asked people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.

It said, "We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately,”.

On the other hand, Covid-19 cases have declined as Pakistan reported 64 new infections during last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 1,528,800.

A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Sunday, 13,190 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Died Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

17 minutes ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

55 minutes ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

4 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

4 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.