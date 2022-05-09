Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

(@ItsFSW)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Pakistan reported first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the health body wrote, “NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries,”.

The NIH asked people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.

It said, "We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately,”.

On the other hand, Covid-19 cases have declined as Pakistan reported 64 new infections during last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 1,528,800.

A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Sunday, 13,190 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.