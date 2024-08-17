Open Menu

Pakistan Reports First Mpox Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2024 | 05:04 PM

Detection leads to prompt action by the authorities concerned, which isolated the family members of the affected person

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on National Health Services Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad on Saturday reported that three is only one case of Mpox in Pakistan.

“Mpox case recently was detected in Pakistan,” said the PM’s aide while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said the person who travelled from the gulf region was tested positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the detection led to prompt action by the authorities concerned, which isolated the family members of the affected person.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said the relevant authorities have been directed to ensure all the precautionary measures on the airports.

He said screening process has been activated at the airports.

The Coordinator National Health Services, however, advised those who travel from abroad to isolate themselves in the first phase if they develop any symptom of rash, flu, fever and body ache.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said this virus transmits through contact and mostly fever and pain related medicines are used by the patients. He said only in case of deterioration in situation, anti-viral drugs are administered. He said there is no need to be panic as the mortality rate is low.

More Stories From Health