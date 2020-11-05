'Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths within three months'

Pakistan has reported 26 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,893 on Thursday, a private news channel reported

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,302 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, whereas, the number of active cases of coronavirus went up to 15,317 from 14,646.

However, 316,665 patients recovered from the virus. 32,376 tests were carried out for the detection of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours as the country has so far conducted 4,573,768 tests.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 147,787 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 105,535 in Punjab, 40,022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,694 in Islamabad, 16,026 in Balochistan, 4,491 in Azad Kashmir and 4,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,647 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,385 in Punjab, 1,284 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 229 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 104 in Azad Kashmir.