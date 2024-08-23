Pakistan Reports Second Mpox Case In Peshawar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Health officials identify the patient during routine screening at the health desk at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, where the individual tested positive for mpox upon arrival
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination confirmed the second case of mpox in Pakistan on Friday.
The virus was detected in a man who had recently returned to Peshawar from a Gulf nation.
The Health officials identified the patient during routine screening at the health desk at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, where the individual tested positive for mpox upon arrival.
According to a ministry spokesperson, the individual exhibited symptoms of the virus and was immediately transported to a hospital for further examination and care. Subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis of mpox.
Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health for National Health Services, stated that an effective screening and surveillance system was in place at all airports. He praised the efforts of border health staff working diligently at these entry points, highlighting the government’s commitment to preventing the spread of epidemics.
Providing more details about the case, Dr. Irshad Rugani, Director of Public Health for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, revealed that the patient is a 47-year-old resident of Nowshera. The individual had returned from a Gulf country the previous day and was flagged as a suspected case by the medical team stationed at the airport.
The patient underwent testing at the Khyber Medical University Lab, where results confirmed a positive mpox diagnosis. This brings the total number of mpox cases in Pakistan to two this year, following the first case identified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week.
In the last two years, Pakistan has reported 12 cases of mpox.
The recent uptick in infections has prompted health authorities to intensify surveillance efforts, particularly at airports and other key entry points.
Mpox, also referred to as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials. Symptoms of the virus include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Though generally less severe than smallpox, mpox can still cause serious illness, particularly in vulnerable individuals.
The Health officials urged the travelers to remain alert and to report any symptoms to medical authorities without delay.
In response to the recent cases, Pakistan has requested vaccines from international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and GAVI.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad is actively engaging with these organizations to procure a sufficient supply of vaccines, prioritizing healthcare workers and specialists who are directly managing confirmed and suspected cases.
The initiative is a precautionary measure in light of the two recent mpox cases linked to individuals returning from the middle East.
In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, health authorities have enhanced monitoring at airports and other key locations to swiftly identify and isolate potential cases.
The isolation wards and filter clinics were also set up in major cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar, to effectively manage any future suspected mpox cases.
