UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports Seven Deaths Due To COVID-19 In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Pakistan reports seven deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

The Official data shared by NCOC shows that 3567 positive cases were reported across the country in a single day

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Pakistan reported seven deaths due to Coronavirus infection during last 24 hours.

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre said that 3567 positive cases were reported across the country in a single day.

According to the National Command and Operation Center's statistics, 48,449 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 7.36 percent.

With the new infections, the overall tally has risen to 1.315 million, while seven more deaths have taken the death toll to 28,999.

