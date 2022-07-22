Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) Seven deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to National Institute of Health, six hundred and seventy-nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported during a single day.

A total of twenty-three thousand and thirty-five tests were conducted yesterday and the positivity ratio remained two point nine five percent.

One hundred and sixty-six patients are in critical care.