Pakistan Reports Seven More Deaths Due To COVID-19
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2022 | 12:34 PM
National Institute of Health says 679 new COVID-19 cases have been reported during a single day.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) Seven deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.
According to National Institute of Health, six hundred and seventy-nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported during a single day.
A total of twenty-three thousand and thirty-five tests were conducted yesterday and the positivity ratio remained two point nine five percent.
One hundred and sixty-six patients are in critical care.