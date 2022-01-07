UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports Six Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 11:55 AM

The NCOC data shows that 1293 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country in a day

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Pakistan reported six deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 1293 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country in a day.

Taking to Twitter, the NCOC informed that 51, 145 tests were conducted during the said period, and the positivity ratio remained 2.52% percent.

It said that 609 patients are in critical care and the total death toll due to coronavirus has reached up 28, 961.

Sindh govt launches emergency Coronavirus vaccination plans of housewife

Accoridng to the reports, Sindh government is launching emergency plans for corona vaccination of housewives across the province.

Member Sindh Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary of Health Qasim Soomro in a statement in Karachi said that corona vaccination has been found to be extremely low among non-employed and housewives.

He said due to lack of vaccination of housewives, omicron is spreading rapidly.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the training of lady health workers is underway and door-to-door vaccination would be started from next week.

More Stories From Health

