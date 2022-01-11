UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports Two Deaths, 1,467 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022

Pakistan reports two deaths, 1,467 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

The Official data shared by NCOC shows that positive cases has surged to 1,307,174.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2022) Pakistan reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that positive cases has surged to 1,307,174. The fatalities across the country jumped to 28,974 on Tuesday.

As many as 1,467 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to the detaisl, Punjab was at the top of the list among other provinces in terms of Coronavirus cases.

Sindh reported 488,608coronavirus cases, Punjab 448,479, Khyber Pakhutnkhwa 181,790, Islamabad 109,495 in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir 34,708, Balochistan 33,661 and Gilgit-Baltistan 10,433 cases.

The reports suggested that Pakistan so far conducted 23,891,112 coronavirus tests and 43,540 in the last 24 hours. 1,259,253 patients have recovered in the country whereas 615 patients are in critical condition.

