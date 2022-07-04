UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports Two Deaths Due To COVID-19

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2022 | 11:04 AM

The latest reports say that 675 positive cases have been detected after 14,632 tests and positivity ratio has remained four point six one per cent.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) Pakistan reported two deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that 675 positive cases were detected after 14,632 tests and positivity ratio remained four point six one per cent.

They said that 153 patients are on critical care.

The official Twiiter handle of National Command and Operation is dysfunctional for last two months and no updates are being shared through it.

The COVID-19 cases have started hitting the country again. The citizens, however, are not following SOPs and they are roaming freely in markets and bazaars without masks.

