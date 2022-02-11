Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Planning Minister Asad Umar says over two million people have been vaccinating daily for the last four days.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) Pakistan has set another record of 2.24 million vaccinations in a day across the country.

This was stated by Planning Minister Asad Umar in a tweet on Friday.

He said over two million people have been vaccinating daily for the last four days. He said every three out of four Pakistanis eligible for vaccination have received at least one dose.

The Minister said around 58 percent people are fully vaccinated.

Earlier today, Thirty nine more deaths and 3498 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 58077 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 6.02 percent.

Total death toll due to coronavirus has reached up to 29687.

1663 patients of the Coronavirus are in critical care.