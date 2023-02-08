UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sweet Homes Organizes Blood Donation Camp At Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan Sweet Homes Wednesday organized a blood donation camp here at the Parliament House to help children suffering from thalassemia disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Sweet Homes Wednesday organized a blood donation camp here at the Parliament House to help children suffering from thalassemia disease.

Head of Pakistan Sweet homes Zamurd Khan extended his gratitude to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for supporting the great cause and appealed to the members of the Parliament to donate blood for the children affected by thalassemia.

"Members of the parliament should participate in this mission as the children affected by the disease are in a dire need of blood," Khan requested.

Highlighting the importance of blood donation, he said that saving one person's life was tantamount to saving the entire humanity. One bottle of blood could save the lives of three children suffering from thalassemia.

