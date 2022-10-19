UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Adopt Effective Measures To Eradicate Polio

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel says despite the recent floods that badly affected the country’s health system, the government is determined to complete the task of polio eradication and protecting children from the crippling disease.

BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel says Pakistan is adopting effective measures under a coordinated strategy to completely eradicate polio from the country.

Addressing the World Health Summit in Berlin, he said despite the recent floods that badly affected the country’s health system, the government is determined to complete the task of polio eradication and protecting children from the crippling disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Chair of Child Global Health, Hospital for Sick Children, Canada, Dr Zulfi Bhutta, said Pakistan has made incredible progress against polio but the recent challenges have allowed the virus to persist.

