Open Menu

Pakistan To Export Female Nurses Staff To Malaysia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM

Pakistan to export female nurses staff to Malaysia

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the female nurses staff to Malaysia who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the female nurses staff to Malaysia who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience.

An official source told APP here on Tuesday, that the selection of nursing staff would be finalized as per job requirements including coronary care, medical /surgical, ICU, Pediatric ICU, Neonatal ICU and Cardiac Units.

He said that the required qualification was diploma in General Nursing & must have specialized Post-Basic,

with minimum 5 years of ICU (Cardiac) experience and age not more than 45 for females.

All candidates are required to bring the required documents on the interview day including updated resume with color photographs - please refer to the sample of resume provided + must use GMAIL email

address.

General Education Certificates with a certified true copy, nursing training certificates - diploma and nursing degree,

registration certificate with own nursing board/council or with another Nursing Board/Council, academic transcript with a certified true copy, current Practicing License, birth Certificate, International passport (If you have), Marriage certificate,

Testimonial from a recent employer (If you have one), Recent passport-size color photographs (5 copies) and 3 months’ pay slips (If you have).

How to Apply

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of

online application submission, closing date: 11th April 2025.

\395

Recent Stories

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive ..

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

10 minutes ago
 DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing ov ..

DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..

10 minutes ago
 FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Mosc ..

FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

11 minutes ago
 Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

4 minutes ago
 China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to c ..

China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions

4 minutes ago
 President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excell ..

President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..

11 minutes ago
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra ..

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case

4 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in prot ..

Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case

4 minutes ago
 Tap Payments receives payment services licence fro ..

Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE

26 minutes ago
 FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Se ..

FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..

26 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP reviews preparations for upcoming ..

Chairperson BISP reviews preparations for upcoming Benazir Kafaalat tranche

1 minute ago
 Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for sma ..

Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health