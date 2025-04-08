Pakistan To Export Female Nurses Staff To Malaysia
Published April 08, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the female nurses staff to Malaysia who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience.
An official source told APP here on Tuesday, that the selection of nursing staff would be finalized as per job requirements including coronary care, medical /surgical, ICU, Pediatric ICU, Neonatal ICU and Cardiac Units.
He said that the required qualification was diploma in General Nursing & must have specialized Post-Basic,
with minimum 5 years of ICU (Cardiac) experience and age not more than 45 for females.
All candidates are required to bring the required documents on the interview day including updated resume with color photographs - please refer to the sample of resume provided + must use GMAIL email
address.
General Education Certificates with a certified true copy, nursing training certificates - diploma and nursing degree,
registration certificate with own nursing board/council or with another Nursing Board/Council, academic transcript with a certified true copy, current Practicing License, birth Certificate, International passport (If you have), Marriage certificate,
Testimonial from a recent employer (If you have one), Recent passport-size color photographs (5 copies) and 3 months’ pay slips (If you have).
How to Apply
The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of
online application submission, closing date: 11th April 2025.
