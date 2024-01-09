Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tomorrow    

, , , ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nadeem Jan says Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will inaugurate the moot and more than seventy national and international delegates will attend it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) A two-day global health security summit is commencing in Islamabad tomorrow with the aim to ensure pandemic preparedness and response on equity basis.

This was stated by caretaker Minister for National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan and caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi at a news conference in Islamabad today.

Nadeem Jan said Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will inaugurate the moot and more than seventy national and international delegates will attend it.

The Minister for National Health Services said we are pursuing a big goal through this conference, stressing it is aimed at ensuring that all the countries have equal access to facilities, human resouce, vaccine and financing to cope with any outbreak and pandemic.

In his remarks, the Information Minister said it is a matter of great distinction for Pakistan to host the summit.