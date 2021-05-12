Pakistan to open vaccine registration for 30 age group after Eid: Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday said that the government had speed up the process of vaccination and population under aged 30 would be able to get themselves registered for the Corona vaccine after Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday said that the government had speed up the process of vaccination and population under aged 30 would be able to get themselves registered for the Corona vaccine after Eid.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the Federal and provincial governments have increased the number of vaccine centres to vaccine around 3 lakh people on daily basis, adding that the government to start vaccination of 30 age group after Eid.

People under the age of 40 will be given the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, adding, the vaccination registrations are expected to further increase after Eid in view of Pakistan's ambitious move to expand the inoculation programme amidst the third wave of pandemic, she mentioned.

She also stressed the need for increasing media awareness about the importance of precautionary measures against Covid.

Nausheen said the overall Covid situation across the country is satisfactory after the government ensuring the strict implementation of SOPs.

She said government had decided to strictly enforce the lockdown to restrict the movement of people on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, adding that strict actionwill be taken against the violators.