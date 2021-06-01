Pakistan to vaccinate all above 18 aged population by end of 2021:Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday said that Pakistan's health authorities were on track to administer COVID-19 vaccination to almost 70% of its targeted population by end of December 2021, over 20 million Pfizer vaccine doses will reach in the country soon

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday said that Pakistan's health authorities were on track to administer COVID-19 vaccination to almost 70% of its targeted population by end of December 2021, over 20 million Pfizer vaccine doses will reach in the country soon.

"Government's strategy is to maintain balance between safety of our population and their social well-being and economic sustainability", she said while talking to a private news channel.

The Pfizer vaccine will only be utilized in limited areas of the country where ultra cold chain would be available for its storage during the ongoing vaccination campaign, she said, adding that special refrigerators would be used to store the Pfizer BioNtech and other vaccines in future.

"Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which is a challenge for developing countries where we will have difficulties in maintaining a cold chain", she added.

Nausheen Hamid said now registration was open for the entire national population who are above 18-year of age, which is approved by health experts for COVID vaccination.

The government is administering the Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines free of cost, she said.

She said now people were more aware of vaccine and vaccination centres were witnessing number of people who were visiting centres and registering themselves for vaccination.