MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Pakistan is interested in purchasing 5 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and also wants to discuss potential local production, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday.

"The Sputnik vaccine was registered in Pakistan and is being applied in Pakistan, it is giving good results, and we are interested in commercial purchase of 5 million doses from Russia ... and I think there are opportunities of local production and joint ventures. There are interested parties," Qureshi said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.