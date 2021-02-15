(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan would be happy to look into prospects of establishing production lines of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on its territory, Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has recently approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"We would be very keen for investments in Pakistan and if there are possibilities of manufacturing Sputnik V vaccine here, I think, we should be more than happy looking into it," the minister said in response to a Sputnik correspondent's question at a closing session of 9th International Maritime Conference 2021 in Karachi.

"We are very happy at the registration. Russia has done a great job in helping the globe for overcoming the pandemic.

I am sure Sputnik vaccine is a step forward in that direction," the minister stressed.

According to the minister, the competition on the vaccine market is a welcome news, as Pakistan has significant needs in terms of vaccination.

"There are other competitors who are also competing -- the more the merrier because there is a huge population in Pakistan that awaits vaccination. The process has just began. we have given preference to our front line workers: doctors and paramedics," the minister stated.

The IMI conference is organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs under the aegis of Pakistan Navy and being conducted in tandem with 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21, which are taking place near the Pakistani port of Karachi.