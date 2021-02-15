UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Welcomes Idea To Host Production Of Russia's Sputnik Vaccine - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:59 PM

Pakistan Welcomes Idea to Host Production of Russia's Sputnik Vaccine - Foreign Minister

Pakistan would be happy to look into prospects of establishing production lines of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on its territory, Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Pakistan would be happy to look into prospects of establishing production lines of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on its territory, Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has recently approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"We would be very keen for investments in Pakistan and if there are possibilities of manufacturing Sputnik V vaccine here, I think, we should be more than happy looking into it," the minister said in response to a Sputnik correspondent's question at a closing session of 9th International Maritime Conference 2021 in Karachi.

"We are very happy at the registration. Russia has done a great job in helping the globe for overcoming the pandemic.

I am sure Sputnik vaccine is a step forward in that direction," the minister stressed.

According to the minister, the competition on the vaccine market is a welcome news, as Pakistan has significant needs in terms of vaccination.

"There are other competitors who are also competing -- the more the merrier because there is a huge population in Pakistan that awaits vaccination. The process has just began. we have given preference to our front line workers: doctors and paramedics," the minister stated.

The IMI conference is organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs under the aegis of Pakistan Navy and being conducted in tandem with 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21, which are taking place near the Pakistani port of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Shah Mehmood Qureshi Russia Job Market

Recent Stories

Defiant Zuma snubs S.African anti-graft panel, aga ..

18 seconds ago

Himalaya flood disaster hits Delhi water supply

20 seconds ago

Global peace efforts in Afghanistan stressed to co ..

22 seconds ago

French chef Darroze credits femininity for her fiv ..

6 minutes ago

PTI MNAs from Peshawar, Malakand call on PM Imran ..

6 minutes ago

ETPB's 55 properties over 3,162 Kanals to be aucti ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.