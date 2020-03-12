UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan,Facebook Join Hands To Educate Public On Coronavirus: Zafar Mirza

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:51 PM

Pakistan,Facebook join hands to educate public on coronavirus: Zafar Mirza

The Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Thursday announced that the Ministry of Health in Pakistan with the joint hands Facebook would soon launch a coronavirus prevention awareness campaign to highlight appropriate means of protection and guidelines to prevent infections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Thursday announced that the Ministry of Health in Pakistan with the joint hands Facebook would soon launch a coronavirus prevention awareness campaign to highlight appropriate means of protection and guidelines to prevent infections.

Talking to private news channel, Special Assistant said that Facebook will run a public awareness campaign on its platform for Pakistani users to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Zafar Mirza said that Facebook delegation has offered Pakistan to run an awareness campaign to combat the novel COVID-19 in the country.

He said that there are millions of Pakistani users on Facebook and the step will country in the fight against corona.

He said with the help of Facebook social media website will remove the misinformation regarding coronavirus from Facebook pages as well, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Social Media Facebook From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tribal people pledged basic health, education faci ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares end with steep losses

5 minutes ago

European stock markets plunge over 5% at start

5 minutes ago

China-UNESCO announces scholarships for 2020-21 in ..

23 minutes ago

World Water day observe on March 22

18 minutes ago

Rain delays first India v South Africa ODI

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.