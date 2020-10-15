Pakistani Health Authorities Report 'Unmistakable Signs' of COVID-19 Resurgence

The head of Pakistan's COVID-19 response center, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, said on Thursday that the death toll per day from the coronavirus had reached its highest point in over two months and the occurrence rate among the population was on the rise, pointing to the resurgence of the disease

"National positivity of covid cases was 2.37% yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days. Last time this level was seen on aug 23. First 4 days of this week covid deaths average is 11 per day..highest since week of Aug 10th.

Unmistakable signs of rise of corona," Umar said on Twitter.

According to the minister, the spread of the infection is "high" in the southern city of Karachi and "extremely high" in Muzaffarabad, a city in the Pakistani part of Kashmir.

Umar said the time had come for Pakistan to take the coronavirus-related precautions seriously or else "we may have to take restrictive actions which have negative effects on peoples livelihoods."

As of Thursday, Pakistani health authorities reported 321,218 coronavirus cases, including 6,614 deaths and 305,395 recoveries.