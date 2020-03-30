UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani, Other Foreign Students Praise Support In China's Hardest-hit City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:57 PM

Pakistani, other foreign students praise support in China's hardest-hit city

Pakistani and other international students in Wuhan, Hubei province of China said that they have been receiving good care during the novel coronavirus outbreak thanks to arrangements made by their universities and local authorities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Pakistani and other international students in Wuhan, Hubei province of China said that they have been receiving good care during the novel coronavirus outbreak thanks to arrangements made by their universities and local authorities.

Hassan Ali, 21, a Pakistani studying logistics engineering at Wuhan Textile University, said that he was unsettled at the start of the outbreak and his family was also worried about his safety.

"My teachers supported us a lot, helping us each and every moment," said Ali, who began his studies in September, China Daily reported.

"They raised awareness of the disease, arranged food for us and provided us with masks and all necessary things in our dormitory." Ali eventually became more at ease about the situation and told his parents, who had contacted him often every day, not to worry.

"I consider Wuhan my second home, and I'm safe and sound," he said. "Now I'm not worried about the outbreak of coronavirus because I trust the Chinese government will prevail over the epidemic." Odongo Odol Richard, 34, a Kenyan student at Wuhan Textile University pursuing a master's degree in software engineering, said that during the outbreak he was deeply impressed by "the resilience, patience and care demonstrated by Chinese people toward each other and toward foreigners".

As the outbreak began, Richard was hospitalized due to severe inflammation of his pancreas, which led to him staying in Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University for 52 days. He was discharged on March 6 and placed under 14-day quarantine at his university.

After his admission to the hospital, shortly before the outbreak, his teachers and classmates were with him every step of the way because of his serious health condition, Richard said.

Shortly afterward, the city's lockdown prevented their frequent visits to Richard's ward although they maintained communication through social media.

"University officials and teachers were also in communication with my hospital, my family, the embassy in Beijing, my insurer and Rongo University in Kenya, which sponsored me to come to China," he said. "I have been receiving a lot of attention and care from different quarters and am truly grateful for all the kindness." Richard received periodic updates about the outbreak from a tv in his ward and was moved by the unity of the Chinese people in the fight against the virus.

"I first witnessed human traits in hospital when family members of my fellow patients offered me assistance when they noticed I was incapacitated due to my illness," he said. "It is a characteristic that seemed embodied by most Chinese nationals I met." Many international students studying at universities in Wuhan were evacuated to their own countries after the contagion caused panic in the hardest-hit city. No official statistics are available on the number of foreign students remaining in Wuhan, but one estimate puts them at over 1,000.

Ibrahim Sangare, 23, from Cote d'Ivoire, studies business administration at South-Central University for Nationalities. Sangare said he has told his family about how the Chinese government and people have protected him and his classmates, so they are comfortable with his safety in China.

"The university, the Chinese government they do their best to protect us," Sangare said.

The measures that the Chinese government have taken to protect its people and foreign nationals living in China are impressive, as are the sacrifices of Wuhan residents, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Social Media Student Wuhan Beijing Kenya March September Textile Family TV All From Government Best Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Goods transport, fleet operators movement to hit h ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 4 in 5 Pakistanis (78%) say they are willin ..

6 minutes ago

Security guard killed in Arifwala road mishap

2 minutes ago

Turkish university producing 3D-printed face shiel ..

2 minutes ago

Transporters asked to use sanitizer

1 second ago

Lombardy Governor Says Preliminary Data Shows Regi ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.