Pakistani Scientist Becomes Member Of Global Network Of Tropical Neglected Diseases' Executive Management Group

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Global Network of the Tropical Neglected Diseases (GNTD) has selected Known Pakistani scientist, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhry as one of its Executive Management Group members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Global Network of the Tropical Neglected Diseases (GNTD) has selected Known Pakistani scientist, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhry as one of its Executive Management Group members.

According to an announcement here on Wednesday the scientist cum researcher has been honored for being member of the prestigious organization on the basis of his research contributions in the field of leishmaniasis, a major skin disease registered in Pakistan.

The Pakistani scientist is presently serving as the director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) - University of Karachi.

The Global Network of Tropical Neglected Diseases, focused on a spectrum of 20 infectious diseases of the developing world, affecting over 1 billion of the world's most deprived people, is funded by the Grand Challenge Research Fund (GCRF) and managed by the Durham University, U.K.

These infections were further mentioned to be exerting a greater burden than malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV combined while management group of this prestigious network was said to include leading scientists from UK, Uruguay, Brazil, India, Argentina and now Pakistan too.

Prof. Iqbal Choudhry had written and edited 68 books and 40 chapters in books, most of which have been published in the USA and Europe.

He is also the author of over 1100 research papers and chapters in top international science journals of the West, as well as 51 US patents.

The cumulative impact factor of his publications is over 2120. His scientific work has been cited more than 23,000 times by other researchers with the h-index of 63.

Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology and Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Irqai have congratulated the scientist for bringing the honour to thecountry.

