Palau loses virus-free status with first Covid cases

Koror, Palau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The tiny Pacific nation of Palau reported its first cases of coronavirus Saturday, losing its prized status as one of the world's few Covid-free countries as authorities appealed for calm.

Two travellers, who tested positive after arriving from Guam, have been placed in quarantine along with their known contacts.

"We urge everyone to remain calm," the Ministry of Health said in a statement after deciding against imposing lockdown measures.

With more than 80 percent of the 18,000 population fully vaccinated, President Surangel Whipps insisted the remote island state "has been Covid-free but is now Covid-safe".

Until Saturday Palau was just one of fourteen countries in the world that had recorded no virus cases at all, according to the World Health Organization.