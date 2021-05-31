UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palau Records First Coronavirus Case But Says No Infection Risk

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:17 PM

Palau records first coronavirus case but says no infection risk

The remote Pacific nation of Palau reported its first confirmed coronavirus case Monday, but authorities said it was historical and posed no transmission risk

Koror, Palau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The remote Pacific nation of Palau reported its first confirmed coronavirus case Monday, but authorities said it was historical and posed no transmission risk.

The tiny island state of 21,000 has so far managed to avoid Covid-19 after closing its borders early in the pandemic, despite the huge cost to its tourism-reliant economy.

The health ministry said a traveller who arrived in Palau earlier this month was found to have the virus, even though they tested negative once before departing for the island and twice during a two-week quarantine.

"Further tests revealed that this is a historical -- past infection -- case of Covid-19, and it is not infectious," it said in a statement.

The ministry estimated the person contracted the virus in January this year.

Authorities refused to release any details about the patient or the country they travelled from, citing privacy concerns.

The ministry said the person was being placed in isolation and close contacts were being assessed as a precaution only.

Palau had a short-lived travel bubble with Taiwan that closed earlier this month after the latter experienced a spike in virus cases.

Related Topics

Palau January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA’s smart programmes increase conservation, w ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic outlook is far batter than pas ..

4 minutes ago

Chad accuses C.Africa army of killing six of its s ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong Electoral Reform Officially Enters Into ..

4 minutes ago

Educational institutions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 170.12 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.