Palestine Approves Use Of Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:45 PM

Palestine Approves Use of Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Palestine approved the use of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the State of Palestine," RDIF said in a press release.

The use of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was approved by the Palestinian authorities under the emergency use authorization procedure back in January.

"Using the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine significantly reduces the possibility of severe cases leading to hospitalization. Thanks to Sputnik Light authorities in Palestine will be able to immunize large groups in a shorter time achieving herd immunity faster," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

More Stories From Health

