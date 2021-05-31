(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Palestine approved the use of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Palestine approved the use of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the State of Palestine," RDIF said in a press release.

The use of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was approved by the Palestinian authorities under the emergency use authorization procedure back in January.

"Using the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine significantly reduces the possibility of severe cases leading to hospitalization. Thanks to Sputnik Light authorities in Palestine will be able to immunize large groups in a shorter time achieving herd immunity faster," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.