Palestine seeks medical supplies to combat COVID-19 spread

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :A senior Palestinian official said on Thursday that the Palestinian Authority sent a request to several countries for medical supplies, including testing kits, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"There is a big shortage of medical supplies, including testing kits and sets, to combat the virus in the Palestinian territories," said Hussein al-Sheikh, minister of civil affairs, in a short press statement.

"Intensive efforts are made by contacting several countries to bring the needed testing kits" to Palestine, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian government announced that the number of the Palestinians infected with COVID-19 has climbed to 86.