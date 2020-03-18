Palestine tightens movement restriction amid coronavirus spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Palestine on Wednesday said it has imposed movement restriction in the West Bank city of Bethlehem after three new cases were discovered in the city.

A curfew has been imposed on Bethlehem, which was the first Palestinian city where cases of coronavirus were discovered, said Palestinian government spokesperson Ibrahim Milhem in a press conference.

"We will not hesitate to implement preemptive measures including movement restrictions inside every city to halt the spread of the epidemic," he said.