Palestine Tightens Movement Restriction Amid Coronavirus Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Palestine tightens movement restriction amid coronavirus spread

Palestine on Wednesday said it has imposed movement restriction in the West Bank city of Bethlehem after three new cases were discovered in the city

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Palestine on Wednesday said it has imposed movement restriction in the West Bank city of Bethlehem after three new cases were discovered in the city.

A curfew has been imposed on Bethlehem, which was the first Palestinian city where cases of coronavirus were discovered, said Palestinian government spokesperson Ibrahim Milhem in a press conference.

"We will not hesitate to implement preemptive measures including movement restrictions inside every city to halt the spread of the epidemic," he said.

