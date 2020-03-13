Palestine on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected Palestinians to 35

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):Palestine on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected Palestinians to 35.

Ibrahim Milhem, Palestinian government spokesman, said in a press statement that "there are four new cases of the novel coronavirus in Bethlehem." The total number of the infections increased to 35 including one case in Tulkarem and 34 in Bethlehem, said Milhem.

The virus started to spread in the West Bank after a case was reported in a Greek tourist group that had visited Bethlehem.

Earlier, Palestine has declared a state of emergency over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Palestinian authorities have shut down the entire district of Bethlehem and prepared a specialized hospital to deal with the virus.

More than 2,000 Palestinians are currently placed in quarantine in the cities of Bethlehem and Jericho.