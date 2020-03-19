The number of Palestinians infected with COVID-19 has climbed to 47, as three more cases were discovered, a Palestinian official said on Thursday

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The number of Palestinians infected with COVID-19 has climbed to 47, as three more cases were discovered, a Palestinian official said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman of the Palestinian government said in a news briefing that two female students arriving in Jerusalem and Ramallah from France and Nablus respectively were put under quarantine after being tested positive.

The Palestinian Authority announced on Wednesday that it decided to tighten the precautionary measures all over the West Bank, including the full closure of three cities in the district of Bethlehem.

Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye declared on Wednesday that two crossing points with Jordan and Egypt had been shut down in coordination with the two countries.

Health Ministry officials in the Gaza Strip said that the Hamas-ruled besieged coastal enclave is free of Coronavirus, adding that all cases arrived from abroad during this week were put under quarantine and all the tests were negative.